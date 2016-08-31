Eagles defeat Central Christian

The game began with (53) Coty Weaver kicking off followed by the first run down being made by (47) Micah McClintock before the Crusaders could finish their touchdown play. The Crusaders made an incomplete pass with (10) Jared Johnson catching the return at the 29-yard line. As both teams made attempts to score, the first quarter ended with a double zero score.
The second quarter began with (14) Chance Carter making a gain to the 13-yard line. The Eagles scored a touchdown at the 6:46 mark and was carried by (53) Coty Weaver. A two-point conversion was completed successfully with the help of (10) Jared Johnson. The Crusaders fumbled and the ball was turned over to the Eagles. As the second quarter ended, the Eagles were still in control of the scoreboard with a score, 8-0.
The third quarter allowed some gain to be made by the Crusaders, but not without a fight by the Eagles. For the most part, the quarter was played at the line of scrimmage and the fan’s eyes stayed fixed on the middle of the field. With 1:33 left in the quarter, the Eagles scored a touchdown adding an addition six points. The touchdown was carried by (53) Coty Weaver with good blocks provided by (68) Chris Spikes and (51) Levi Dyal. As the fourth quarter ended, the “Shout-it Out Team” cheered the Eagles on with a score, 14-0.
The Crusaders managed to get on the board with a touchdown during the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. During this quarter, (53) Coty Weaver, (5) Jordan Weaver, (47) Micah McClintock, (51) Levi Dyal, (25) Bennie Beasley and (8) Nicholas Cothern made great tackles, bringing down each Crusader that tried to make a play. The Eagles recovered the ball at the 6:16 mark with the assistance of (51) Levi Dyal. With the clock running, (53) Coty Weaver picked up yardage along with a touchdown being made. As the Crusaders planned for another play, (15) Lucas Waters ended their play by blocking a touchdown pass.
The last few seconds of the game ended without a play being formed. The Eagles have started their season off victorious. The team works hard, knowing that there is no room for errors. With only two players on the sideline at any given time, the boys stay conscience of their surroundings and will do whatever in reason to protect their fellow teammates. The next game will be Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Field where they will host Nathanael Green Academy of Siloam. Don’t forget that at each game there is a silent cake auction. The proceeds raised from the auction help keep the team hydrated throughout the week at practices and games. You may bid on cakes at the concession stand or by seeing any Eagle Volunteer.