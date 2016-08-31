Judge E.M. Wilkes III opens indictments in Superior Court

On August 19, Judge E. M. Wilkes, III opened indictments in Appling County Superior Court. The following subjects received indictments.
Jennifer Kay Brooks – Two counts of burglary in the second degree, criminal damage to property in second degree, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.
Mikel Caleb Perry – Two counts of burglary in the second degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.
Robert J’Darius Griffin – Possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, thirty-three counts of lottery ticket fraud and theft by taking.
Deborah Charee McKinnon – Possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, thirty-three counts of lottery ticket fraud and theft by taking.
Rhonda Janelle Hartzog – Burglary in the first degree.
Kenneth Jefferson Mercer – Two counts of burglary in the first degree.
Hyman Garrett White – Burglary in the first degree.
Phillip Loyal Herrin – Theft by taking.
Oscar Lamar Jackson – Burglary in the second degree, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Stacy Edward Medders – Aggravated battery.
Judy Michelle Mixon – Possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, less than ounce.
Amanda Whitley McLenson – Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended.
Michael Howard Starling – Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and illegal substances within 1,000 feet of housing project.
James Jadarius Solomon – Two counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and aggravated battery.
Chadwick Kyle Walker – Four counts of burglary in the second degree, four counts burglary in the first degree, two counts aggravated battery-family violence and theft by taking.
Phyllis Cain Williams – Exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident.