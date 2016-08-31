Number of arrests reported

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On August 18, a complainant came to the Sheriff’s Office to report a Theft. Complainant stated she loaned a family member several tools, valued at approximately $955.00, and he will not return them. Investigation led to the arrest of Richard Keith Smith, 47, of Baxley. Smith was charged with theft by conversion.
Aug. 19, answered a call to Norwood Street in reference to a theft. The complainant stated he let a friend borrow his vehicle. Several hours later the complainant realized his pistol was missing from his vehicle. Investigation continues.
Aug. 20, answered a call to East River Road in reference to a theft. A complainant stated he is missing two chainsaws that were located in his shed. Investigation led to arrest of Derrick Preston Hunter, 35, of Baxley. Hunter was charged with theft by taking.
Aug. 20, answered a call to Parker’s Convenience Store/Surrency in reference to a gas drive off. The employee stated a subject pumped $15.19 worth of gas and drove off without paying.
Aug. 20, answered a call to Appling High School in reference to a possible sexual assault that occurred at Satilla Church Road. A fifteen-year-old female stated a 38-year-old male had tried to force himself on her. DFACS was notified and investigation continues.
Aug. 20, the complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report a theft that occurred on Earl Cauley Road. The complainant stated he is missing his Campbell Haus 30 gallon air compressor. Investigation continues.
Aug. 21, answered a call to Phillipi Church Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated person(s) had forcibly entered the residence and stole approximately $1,400.00 worth of household items. Investigation continues.
Aug. 21, answered a call to Clay Circle in reference to an attempted suicide. The subject was found sitting in a vehicle with both wrists cut. Subject was transported to Appling ER for treatment.
Aug. 21, answered a call to Piney Bluff road in reference to a fight, which led to the arrest of Roger Glenn Gay, 51, of Baxley. Gay was charged with aggravated assault and simple battery (family violence).
Aug. 21, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report threats. The complainant stated her boyfriend’s ex-wife made physical threats towards her.
Aug. 21, answered a call to Gardner Road in reference to a domestic. A husband and wife are in the process of a divorce and got into an altercation. The wife left before officer’s arrived.
Aug. 21, answered a call to Golden Isles East in reference to a prowler. The complainant stated he heard a noise from outside, when going outside he confronted a man wearing a ski mask and struck him with a flashlight. The man fled from the property going into the woods. The property was checked and secured, no one was found.
For the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.