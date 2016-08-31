Major Thomas “Bootsie” Boatright, 75 of Blackshear, passed away Friday, August 26, 2016, at the Coffee Regional Medical Center.
Born in Alma on January 13, 1941, he had lived in Bacon County for many years before moving to Pierce County 35 years ago. Mr. Boatright was retired from Ironworkers Local 596 and had also worked in construction with Bob Tippins and Benny Crews for a few years. An avid hunter, he was a member of the Pierce County Fox Hunters Club where he had also served as a judge at numerous field trials over the years. He was a former member of the Pierce County Hunting Club and the Sandy Bottom Hunting Club. He had played the drums for The Soul Winners for a number of years and was a member of Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church. Mr. Boatright never met a stranger and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was a son of the late William “Bill” and Idell Crosby Boatright. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Minnie Boatright, Dorothy Foskey, and Doretha Taylor; and a brother, James “Super” Boatright.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Juanita Dixon Boatright of Blackshear; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dana and Tony Carter of Alma and Kristi and Robby Barnes of Baxley; a son and daughter-in-law, Dane and Connie Boatright of Alma; a step-daughter, Tammy O’Neal of Blackshear; a step-son, David O’Neal of Blackshear; two sisters, Patricia (Ray) White and JoAnn Sweat, all of Alma; two brothers, Ray (Glenda) Boatright and Billy (Wanda) Boatright, all of Alma; ten grandchildren, Allen (Kristy) Thompson, Trent Boatright, Laci Jo Carter, Tucker Barnes, Jailee Barnes, Chris (Nealie) O’Neal, Dustin (Meg) O’Neal, David O’Neal, III, Anna (Robert) Douglas, and Hayle Carter; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services for Mr. Boatright were held Monday morning, August 29, 2016, at 11:00 o’clock from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.
Interment was in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma on Monday afternoon at 12:45.
Visitation for Mr. Boatright was held Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.