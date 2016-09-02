Salvation is supposed to be free

While recently probing the internet, I came across information that ultimately proved quite interesting, somewhat surprising and what I finally concluded was down right ridiculous. An article on one site: hooch, was entitled “Gilded Gods: How the Richest Religious Leaders Live” and another site called trendchaser featured another article: “Cashing in on Church: The Richest Mega Pastors in America.” These articles disclosed extensive information about a number of prominent pastors/evangelists in America and the world.
The details about the backgrounds, salaries, and net worth of these self-proclaimed men and women of God left me, as a true Christian, wondering how the ideal of spirituality and Godliness has been run so far off into the ditch. Jesus teaches believers to be meek and humble; not given to pride and self-gratification.
Pastor Benjamin L. Corey, who has made many pilgrimages into the poorest regions of India and hosts a spiritual blog writes, “When pastors live in multi-million dollar mansions, it’s not a sign of god’s blessing but our sinfulness.” This, I find particularly convicting when one considers scripture as stated in Matthew 8:20 (NKJV): And Jesus said to him, The foxes have holes, and the birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man has not where to lay his head.
Surely the Lord didn’t disapprove of the concept of wealth for we know Solomon was, in fact, granted wealth that exceeded the amount possessed by any man from that day to the present. His financial status was a direct reward from the Lord and the Word declares that it is the Lord who grants a man real wealth.
There are simply too many people listed in the on-line articles to name them all. One account detailed more than thirty “pastors” whose net worth ranged from poultry 1.5 million dollars to upwards of a billion. The world’s reportedly richest pastor is Brazilian Born, Edir Macedo, who has amassed a net worth of more than ten billion dollars. It is his assertion that he must maintain an exuberant lifestyle so as to sustain a large following. Do correct me if I’m out of line for saying, but that doesn’t sound very meek and humble to me.
Just some of the pastors identified on the various lists included names such as Jesse Jackson with a net worth of $10 million, Jack Van Impe who oversees a purse of over $12 million, Paula White and Kay Arthur both have fortunes that top $5 million dollars as well as Pastor John Hagee.
