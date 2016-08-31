Getting in shape

I have been going to the Wellness Center for quite some time and have discovered there are some real weirdos who inhabit that place each morning starting about 6:30.
I started off just trying to rehabilitate my knee but then began following a body builder’s lead in exercising. He comes every morning and is an odd duck if ever there was one, totally lacking in moral fiber, but there are any number of others that bear watching, also. Like the one I call Kudzu. She comes in with her lips flapping and goes out the same way, but like real life kudzu, she grows on you. I love her to death.
There is another one I named ‘the Owl’. He never speaks; he just glides around silently and pops up behind you when you least expect it. He gives me the creeps.
By being here and observing these and other characters each morning, I am not only getting physical therapy but psychological healing at the same time because I now know there are people out there even crazier than I am. It is all these weirdos that make life interesting and the morning workout go faster as you await whatever is liable to happen.
Trying to get in shape sometimes brings about the realization one may need to lose a few pounds and since like the song says, I don’t look good naked anymore, I decided to go on a diet. I knew it would be a struggle because of the cracklin’s. You see, for only 17 bucks you can order three pounds of bar none the best cracklings on earth, Clifty Farm brand, delivered to your door which UPS did just one week before my decision to diet.
For the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.