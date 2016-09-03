This morning as I was walking into school, the Lord drew my eyes UP. I looked up and saw this heart on the outside wall of the school, and I stopped dead in my tracks. Over and over I kept hearing Him say “My love is written on these walls.” I fumbled for my phone so I could snap a picture. I stood there for several minutes just staring at the wall. Our school was literally marked by God’s love this morning.
I’m fairly certain He didn’t draw my gaze up this morning just so He could give me a warm fuzzy. He wanted to remind me that just as His love was written on the walls of my school today, it’s also written in and on me. His love marks us – changing our DNA and leaving us with an indelible reminder of who we are in Him and what we’re called to do.
His love isn’t just meant to be tucked away deep inside – it’s meant to be worn and walked in and reflected on our countenance. We are tangible extensions of God’s love to all we come into contact with. He even tells us in scripture that we will be known by our love (John 13:35).
When we are met by Love, we are called back into our original identity as sons and daughters of God. We become like Jesus, and we start to mirror His nature. We are love because He is love. He lives inside of us, and all that He is and all that He has is in us.
I can’t really explain the heart that was on our building today. It was there this morning, but now it’s gone. And even though my eyes can’t physically see it, it’s etched on my heart forever.
I want to live a life marked by love – one that’s lasting and never fades.