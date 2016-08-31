Legislative Report from the People’s House

Subjects for this week include: confusion over Obamacare premium increases; concealed carry, and progress on a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Obamacare
Georgians participating in the Obamacare program can expect major increases in the price of their insurance in 2017. The only company offering coverage on the Obamacare plan in all 159 counties, Blue Cross Blue Shield, has announced an increase in premiums of 21.24 percent. With Aetna and United Healthcare pulling out of the market, the remaining insurers have announced increases in premium costs of 13.7 percent to as high as 67.5 percent. I have been contacted by state employees who have mistaken these increases as being related to the Georgia State Health Benefit Plan. The Department of Community Health has approved a 2.5 percent increase in premiums for 2017, while keeping benefit plans largely unchanged. The General Assembly will review these plans when the legislature convenes in January.
Convention of States
I have previously discussed the effort to amend the U.S. Constitution with a balanced budget amendment. A clause in Article 5 of the Constitution allows for a convention to draft constitutional amendments with the approval of two-thirds of the state legislatures in the country. Two more states, Oklahoma and West Virginia joined Georgia in passing resolutions calling for a convention on a balanced budget amendment. Now, we are just six states short of the 34 (or two-thirds) needed to trigger the Article 5 clause. I know most of the news from the presidential race and Washington, in general, gives little hope for the future, but through the states, we still have a chance to save our posterity from crushing debt and runaway spending.
Concealed Carry/South Carolina
It is no longer illegal for a Georgia resident with a concealed carry license to cross the South Carolina border with a concealed weapon. HB 3799, passed by the South Carolina legislature and signed into law by Gov. Nikki Haley, allows reciprocity for concealed carry between the two states. There are differences in the laws in each state regarding where concealed weapons are allowed, so you should be familiar with South Carolina state laws, just as in any other state you may visit. As my friend Rep. Allen Powell (R-Hartwell) has stated on many occasions, no state line should interfere with an American citizen’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
