Southeast Georgia Moving to ‘Smart’ Traffic Signal Technology

Georgia DOT will soon install state-of-the-art “smart” signals on all state highways throughout Southeast Georgia.
Arcadis, a Georgia DOT contractor, began software installation this week in Wayne, Pierce and Ware counties and is scheduled to be fully deployed on state-maintained signals in the 26-county Southeast District by the end of the year.
The project is part of a statewide upgrade which converts traffic signals in Georgia to an up-to-the-second traffic signal controller technology. The new software provides significant improvements to how Georgia DOT and local agencies can operate their signal systems. The Department is providing this system to local agencies at no cost.
“The software allows us to understand the performance of each signal by monitoring data that comes in every tenth of a second. Our engineers are able to make real time adjustments to the signals to optimize performance based on actual roadway conditions,” stated Georgia DOT State Traffic Engineer Andrew Heath.
The proactive response will no longer require engineers to rely on citizen complaints; rather the system will allow for signals to automatically provide feedback in real time—allowing for engineers to focus attention where it is needed.
Traffic signal shut down is required for approximately 15 minutes during installation, while law enforcement provides traffic control.
When a malfunction occurs, the new system defaults to an all red flash mode. A flashing red light means motorists come to a complete stop, just like at a stop sign. If power is out and the traffic signals are off, please treat the intersection as an all-way stop.
