Pictured is Pirate quarterback (26) Keelan Crosby crossing the goal line for a touchdown.

Charlton County game CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER

UPDATE: On Thursday, September 1 the Appling County Pirates matchup against Charlton County was canceled due to harsh weather coming from Tropical Storm Hermine. There are currently no plans to make up the game at this time.

By Matt Gardner

The Appling County Pirates (0-1) traveled to face the Vidalia Indians (2-0) losing 20-23 on August 26. The Pirates will host Charlton County (0-1) this Friday, September 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
According to The Georgia High School Historians Association, www.ghsfha.org, the Pirates have not played the Charlton County Indians since a 7-42 loss in Folkston on September 25, 2009 and have only one win in six contests, a 14-7 victory on September 26, 2008 at Jimmy Swain Stadium. Charlton County is coming off a 29-32 loss to Brantley County (1-1) on August 26.

Pirate scores

The first score for the Pirates was an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keelan Crosby to wide receiver Stanley Heller, the extra point attempt was no good making the score 6-7 at the 6:17 mark in the first quarter.

After falling down 6-23, the Pirates scored on an eight-yard touchdown run by Crosby and William Jaramillo added the extra point to make the score 13-23 with 9.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

For the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
