UPDATE: On Thursday, September 1 the Appling County Pirates matchup against Charlton County was canceled due to harsh weather coming from Tropical Storm Hermine. There are currently no plans to make up the game at this time.
By Matt Gardner
The Appling County Pirates (0-1) traveled to face the Vidalia Indians (2-0) losing 20-23 on August 26. The Pirates will host Charlton County (0-1) this Friday, September 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Pictured is Pirate quarterback (26) Keelan Crosby crossing the goal line for a touchdown.
Charlton County game CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)