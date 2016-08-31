By Steve Simmons
Greg Hudgins, representing Georgia Power Company, spoke at a recent Baxley City Council meeting about the upcoming closing of the Georgia Power facility on October 20. Payments will no longer be collected at the local office. To meet the needs of their customers, they have many options for payment, including many Authorized Payment Locations (APLs) across the state. APLs offer flexible hours, including nights and weekends and the payment posts immediately. Local payment options include, on their website, inside Harveys Supermarket, Walmart, and Country Convenience Store (a small fee will be charged at these stores). The closure was based on the amount of payment transactions the office processed.
Local Georgia Power office closure announced at recent Baxley City Council meeting
