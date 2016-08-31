Local Georgia Power office closure announced at recent Baxley City Council meeting

Wednesday, August 31. 2016
By Steve Simmons

Greg Hudgins, representing Georgia Power Company, spoke at a recent Baxley City Council meeting about the upcoming closing of the Georgia Power facility on October 20. Payments will no longer be collected at the local office. To meet the needs of their customers, they have many options for payment, including many Authorized Payment Locations (APLs) across the state. APLs offer flexible hours, including nights and weekends and the payment posts immediately. Local payment options include, on their website, inside Harveys Supermarket, Walmart, and Country Convenience Store (a small fee will be charged at these stores). The closure was based on the amount of payment transactions the office processed.
The following items were approved unanimously at recent meetings by the Baxley City Council.

• The Second Reading/Adoption of an Ordinance annexing property filed by Yvette D. Shipwash requesting her property located at 112 Wanda Road be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-15) Zone in Voting District #4.

• The first and second Reading/Adoption of an ordinance annexing property filed by David Neil Price, requesting his property located at 58 Heath Street, be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-15) Zone in Voting District #3.

• The first and second Reading/Adoption of an ordinance annexing property filed by Arnold Davis, requesting his property located at 1974 Jekyll Road, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in Voting District #3.

• The first and second Reading/Adoption of an ordinance annexing property filed by Laglinda J. Jackson, requesting her property located at 439 MLK Drive, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in Voting District #3.

• To authorize Mayor Steve Rigdon to execute a contract with the Appling County Tax Commissioner for collection of both delinquent and future city taxes.

• To appoint Shirley Taylor to the Housing Authority Board to fill the unexpired term of Dale Spell.

• To adopt a resolution that the City of Baxley has no right, title or interest to the right of way of Sunset Drive as depicted by the accompanying plat.

• Instructing attorney Johnson to prepare a resolution in support of the Myles Scholarship Fund.

