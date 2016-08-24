Couple unite in marriage

Natalie Ann Buckshaw of Kennesaw and John Cuyler Collins, II of Baxley were united in marriage at 5:00 p.m. on May 21 at The Belle House in Statesboro. The bride is the daughter of Jim and Melanie Buckshaw of Kennesaw. The groom is the son of John and Becky Collins of Baxley.
The bride is a 2012 graduate of Allatoona High School, and she is a recent graduate with a Bachelor in Communication Studies at Georgia Southern University. The groom is a 2012 graduate of Appling County High School, and he is also a recent graduate with a Bachelor in Communication Studies at Georgia Southern University.
They are both employed with Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ) at Georgia Southern University, an on-campus Christian ministry. They live in Statesboro.