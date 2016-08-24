Couple to wed in October rites

The engagement and approaching marriage of Bethany Smith of Hickox and Hunter Barber of Blackshear has been announced. Bethany is the daughter of John and Cheryl Smith of Hickox. Hunter is the son of Jerry Barber of Alma and Nancy Barber of Blackshear.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mary-Lou Smith and the late Pic Smith of Hickox and Brenda Holcombe of Hortense. She is a homeschool graduate and is attending South Georgia State College. She is currently employed at the YMCA in Waycross.

The future groom is the grandson of Gerald and Jeanne Purvis of Blackshear. He is a graduate of Appling Christian Academy. He is currently employed at the Okefenokee Swamp of Waycross.

The couple will have a private ceremony with close friends and family at Bridge Community Church in Blackshear on October 15, 2016.
