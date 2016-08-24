Recreation Tennis Team walks away with six state titles

The Appling County Recreation Department Tennis Team started the season with 55 players. The players worked hard all summer to compete in different contests throughout the state. There were a total of six matches with surrounding counties within this district. Appling County sent 18 players to the district playoffs. Per rules of the playoffs, the team was only allowed to send the top three for each age group. Out of the 18 participants, 15 players were able to advance to state. The three that did not make it to state won the district contest, but had already made plans to attend church camp for the week the state playoffs were being held.
The state playoffs were held in Moultrie, during July 19 and July 21. This year Appling County walked away with six state titles. The state champions include Buzzy Thorpe for 12 years old and under; Carlos Escalante for 14 years old and under; doubles Jailee Barnes and Natalee Carter for 12 years and under; and Mixed Doubles Carson England and Halee Leggett 16 years and under.
Participants placing in the state playoffs include Avery Turner, first runner up for 10 years and under; Bentlee Carter, fourth place for 10 years and under; Eli Miles, first runner up for 12 years and under; Trinity Upchurch, third place for 12 years and under; Natalee Carter, fourth place for 12 years and under; Aubree Swain, first runner up for 14 years and under; Jailee Barnes, first runner up for 12 years and under; and Halee Leggett, third place for 16 years and under. Joey Lombardo, Ulise Rubio and Xander Lowther were also state participants.
Coach Wright, Coach Horne, Coach Patrick and Coach Doyle would like to congratulate all the players on a successful season. The tennis program continues to grow and improve in Appling County. The coaches are watching amazing talent come through our county each year. The sport of tennis is a lifetime sport. The tennis team coaches would like to encourage everyone to get involved in this sport. Come join the recreation tennis team next summer for an eventful season.