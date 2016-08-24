Deloach gives account of recent incidents

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On August 12, answered a call to Dunn’s Lake Road in reference to theft. The complainant stated someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse, which contained her military ID, driver’s license, bank cards, social security cards and $45.00 in US currency. Investigation continues.
Aug. 13, answered a call to Fred Carter road in reference to a suicide attempt. The complainant stated her husband was threatening to shoot himself. The husband stated he made a mistake and did not want to shoot himself.
Aug. 14, answered a call to Pat Lewis Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated his newly purchased 2016 Honda ATV had been stolen. Investigation led to the arrest of Chihara Elaine Ewing, 29, and Matthew Bart Todd, 32, both of Baxley, and Danielle Elijah McIntyre, 20, of Alma. All three were charged with burglary in the second degree. Investigation continues and an additional arrest could be forthcoming.
Aug. 14, answered a call to Live Oak Lane in reference to a theft. A complainant stated someone came into her home and took a wedding ring set, a piggy bank full of coins and $100.00 in U.S. Currency. A possible suspect was named and investigation continues.
Aug. 14, answered a call to Branch Road in reference to an altercation, which led to the arrest of Jerome Wesley Oxendine, 19, of Baxley. Oxendine was charged with battery.
Aug. 14, answered a call to Poor Robin Road in reference to domestic. The complainant stated a male subject slapped her in the face and also damaged the driver side mirror on her vehicle. The responding officer did not see any marks on the complainant or damage to vehicle.
Aug. 14, answered a call to Primrose Lane in reference to an irate subject. A caregiver stated a subject slapped her, would not take his medication and tore the door facing to his bedroom. The subject was taken to Appling ER for medical evaluation.
Aug. 14, answered a call to Sandy Lane in reference to a domestic, which led to the arrest of Alya Renee, 18, and Carolyn Switzer, 59, both of Baxley. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.
