Appling awarded federal funds for food and shelter program

Appling County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Appling County has been chosen to receive $11,195 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of local charities; churches and other faith-based organizations; Department of Family and Children Services; local elected officials and other human services providers, will determine how the funds awarded to Appling County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for the recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government.
• Be eligible to receive federal funds.
• Have an accounting system and conduct annual audits.
• Practice nondiscrimination.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and /or shelter programs.
• If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
All qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may pick up an application at Concerted Services, Inc., 57 Harvey Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The deadline for applications to be returned is August 25 at 2:30 p.m. For more information, please contact the Concerted Services, Inc. Appling County Service Center at (912) 367-6127.