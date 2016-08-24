Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Linda Higgins Babb, age 67, who passed away Monday, August 15, 2016 at the Pavilion. She lived most of her life in Bradenton, FL and the past three years in Baxley. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Babb; parents, John Dirs and Ethel Baxley Higgins; a brother, Linton Dirs Higgins; sister, Lawanda Elizabeth Phillips and a grandson, Garrett Taintor.
Survivors include a son, Denny Babb and wife, Kelly of Indiana; a daughter, Betsy Taintor and husband, Dennis of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, Hunter and Gracie Taintor and Mikyla and Christopher Babb; two brothers, Lodis Higgins and wife, Wanda of Baxley and Leon Higgins and wife, Winnie of Hartwell; several nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Jerry Baxley, Steve Baxley, Jeffrey Baxley, Miles Vaughn, Charlie Branch and James Godfrey.
