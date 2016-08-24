Auty Edenfield, Sr.

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, August 24. 2016
Comments (0)
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Auty Edenfield, Sr., age 72, who passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at Meadows Regional in Vidalia. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and a spiritual man who loved the Lord.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Loretta Edenfield of Baxley; his dearly beloved Mrs. Daisy; one brother, Frenchy Edenfield of Odum; two sisters, Ann Leggett of Baxley and Linda Allen of Vidalia; several special nieces, nephews and other family also survive.

Funeral services were held Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Sandy Hatfield officiating.

Interment followed in the Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was held Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Active Pallbearers were the Sons of Smoke Veterans Riders.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.

Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Auty Edenfield, Sr.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner