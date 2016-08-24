Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Auty Edenfield, Sr., age 72, who passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at Meadows Regional in Vidalia. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and a spiritual man who loved the Lord.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Loretta Edenfield of Baxley; his dearly beloved Mrs. Daisy; one brother, Frenchy Edenfield of Odum; two sisters, Ann Leggett of Baxley and Linda Allen of Vidalia; several special nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Sandy Hatfield officiating.
Interment followed in the Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were the Sons of Smoke Veterans Riders.
