Bernice Williamson King, age 56, of Baxley died Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at the Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.
Mrs. King was born November 4, 1959 in Jeff Davis County but was a lifelong resident of Appling County. Mrs. King was a member of Dunn Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Williamson, infant daughter, Carly Hope Davenport Bourgoin, brother, George Allen Williamson and father in law, Robert King.
Survivors include her husband, Duane King of Baxley; son Terrill Davenport and wife, Mandy of Brooklet; two grandchildren, Brayden Davenport and Landry “Pearlie” Davenport; Mother, Juna Faye Long Williamson of Baxley; mother in law, Genevieve King of East Brady, PA; two step sons, Matthew King and Joel King and wife, Megen all of Hazlehurst; three sisters, Cindy Williamson, Shonna King and husband, Lee and Kim Williamson, all of Baxley; brother, David Williamson of Baxley; one niece, Shannon King of Baxley; four nephews, Mark King IV, Joshua King, Anthony Bryant and wife, Stephanie, and Koby Williamson; four brothers in law and sisters in law, David and Lynn King of Stanley, N.C., Robert “Smoke” and Deb King of East Brady, PA, Ron and Christine King of New Kensington, PA and Rick and Jeanne King of Yorktown, VA; one sister in law, Darlene Stiner of Freeport, PA; a host of great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 19, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Conger officiating.
Interment followed in Carter Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Mark King IV, Joshua King, Anthony Bryant, Koby Williamson, Ron King, Robert “Smoke” King and David King.
Honorary Pallbearers were Richard King, Matthew King, Joel King, staff of Mayo Clinic Health System of Waycross and Staff of Satilla Hospice House.
Visitation was Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David Williams.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.