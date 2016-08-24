Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Annette T. Music, age 69, who passed away Friday, August 19, 2016 at her residence under the care of her family and Georgia Hospice Care. She was a native of Alma living in Baxley for the past 35 years and a retired seamstress at Ship to Shore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben Lee and Lula Mae Nettles Tucker.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Ronnie Music of Baxley; one daughter, Lynn Saunders and husband, Chris of Baxley; a stepdaughter, Donna Kay Gray of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Sasha Waterfield and Erika Waterfield, both of Mt. Pleasant, SC and one sister, Allene Harrison of Graham.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 22, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Jack Nettles officiating.
Interment followed in the Meeks Cemetery in Nichols.
Visitation was held Sunday, August 21, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Stacy Teston, Kelly Teston, Edward Music, John Lewis, Chris Milton and Daniel Edge.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements for Annette T. Music.