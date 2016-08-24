Personnel decisions made by BOE

By Jamie Gardner

In what was a relatively short meeting (30 minutes), the Appling County Board of Education made a number of personnel decisions at its monthly meeting held August 15. Following an executive session for personnel reasons, board members approved hiring Angela Lewis as a paraprofessional at Altamaha Elementary School, Allison Bishop as a teacher at Appling County Primary School (ACPS) and Gena Todd as a teacher at ACPS.
The board also approved Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland’s recommendation to open two pre-kindergarten teacher positions for ACPS.

Other business

Under consent the board approved a fundraiser request for Appling County Middle School and field trip requests for the Appling County High School (ACHS) band, ACHS softball and the STEM Trips I, II and III.

A time for public comment was made available for the public regarding the FY2017 Budget. There was no public comment.
