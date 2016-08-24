By Jamie Gardner
In what was a relatively short meeting (30 minutes), the Appling County Board of Education made a number of personnel decisions at its monthly meeting held August 15. Following an executive session for personnel reasons, board members approved hiring Angela Lewis as a paraprofessional at Altamaha Elementary School, Allison Bishop as a teacher at Appling County Primary School (ACPS) and Gena Todd as a teacher at ACPS.
Personnel decisions made by BOE
