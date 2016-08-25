A priceless demonstration

There have been a few occasions during the course of the past year that I’ve written about experiences involving various individuals personally known to me. In every case, I have allowed those depicted complete anonymity more as a matter of respect than anything. After having explored the concept of this week’s column on Friday of last week and completed the process of painstakingly researching to verify any information presented is factual, I had an experience three days ago that helped me understand my reason for not having emailed my column to Mr. Gardner (pardon the reference Jamie) before Sunday. In this case, the references aren’t anonymous as I believe those individuals involved are deserving of mention.
I had discovered on Sunday, August fourteenth that a gentleman endearingly referred to as Pop had been in a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville, FL and gone to visit him. As is the usual case on Sundays following church, I’ll typically go to visit anyone in the hospital or known to be feeling under the weather. So, after leaving service this past Sunday, I made a visit to the Consulate Rehabilitation facility where it was discovered the week prior that Pop had been for a couple months as I’d not been able to locate him during that time (but that’s another story within itself).
At any rate, I’d driven to the facility for a visit with Pop and was there a little more than an hour when Ms. Roselyn suddenly appeared in the room around 3:00p. She entered with a couple shopping bags that contained several nice shirts and pants for Pop as it was discovered he has been limited on appropriate clothing into which to change. Ms. Roselyn removed the various articles of clothing from the respective shopping bags, displayed them for Pop’s approval, and promptly put them into the small closet.
Of course, I had greeted Ms. Roselyn at the point she’d first entered the but could only sit watching in utter amazement as she meticulously organized and arranged Pop’s entire hospital room. Things were relocated to make them more easily accessible due to the fact he’s not currently able to walk. He’d opened a package of snacks that she promptly placed into a sealable Tupper Ware bowl to prevent them from getting stale. She inquired of him about the last time he’d gotten a hair cut and shave prior to speaking with me regarding making arrangements to possibly have a barber stop by the facility.
For the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.