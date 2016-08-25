Random thoughts: Sea turtles, the Olympics and Vince Dooley

Lawyers, like kids, can say the darnedest things. During a recent hearing in Atlanta regarding an appeal by environmental groups of a permit allowing the Sea Island Company to construct a 350-foot long rock barrier — known as a groin — that would jut out from the island’s shoreline. It would create a new beach at the posh resort, and opponents said the project would be detrimental to the local wildlife — particularly endangered sea turtles. The attorney for Sea Island, Patricia Barmeyer, said, in so many words, big honking deal. She reasoned that if sea turtles already swim hundreds of miles to their annual nesting grounds, they can surely find another place to lay their eggs. Barmeyer, who is not a sea turtle but who seems to know them well, said, “We don’t think that having to swim to one side or the other of the (groin) would impose a meaningful or unreasonable detriment,” Last I heard, the sea turtles who have been coming to Sea Island longer than Barmeyer, strongly disagreed and said they just might lay their eggs in Barmeyer’s shoes. …
My recent column on Bill and Gloria Gaither drew an unusually large reader response from across the state. Some know them personally. Some have met them at their homecoming concerts, but all wanted me — and them — to know how much the Gaithers have touched their lives with their music over the years. The only negative comments I got were that I didn’t mention a reader’s particular favorite gospel group or artist when listing those I had enjoyed while growing up. Happily, what I hoped was true seems to be — those who know them say Bill and Gloria Gaither are good folks. …
Did I miss something or were there riots in the streets and stores looted and angry protests by media muggers with bullhorns and provocative T-shirts after Eastman police officer Tim Smith was gunned down in the line of duty? And how about Marietta Police Officer Scott Davis who was allegedly shot by two 15-year-old gang members at 4:30 in the morning? (Fortunately, Officer Davis is expected to recover.) Where are the cries of righteous indignation from politicians and pundits and preachers? Do all lives matter or just certain ones? I thought so. …
For the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.