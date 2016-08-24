Ken Vickers

Confused and conflicted

Staff Writer
Wednesday, August 24. 2016
I think all of us old folks feel the same in that when hot weather comes and the humidity is so thick one can hardly breathe we say, “I will never complain about cold weather again.” And when it is below freezing for three days running and then stays overcast, frosty, and a light mist falls constantly, and this wet cold goes right through all the clothing one can possibly wear, and every joint on us screams for over the counter measures, (or even under the counter ones), we say, “I’ll never complain about hot weather again”. This is normal, I think, but it seems I am growing more confused as I grow older and that my life is getting more complicated.
In the recent past, having watched TV, and read newspapers and periodicals, the media has me firmly convinced that;

1. I am a fiscal and moral conservative, therefore I am a fascist;

2. I am heterosexual, therefore I am a homophobe;

3. I am a Christian, therefore I am an infidel;

4. I am over 65 and semiretired, therefore I am a useless old man;

For the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
