LEGALS FOR 9-9-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
VIRGIL LEE CARTER
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-90
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY has petitioned for (SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of VIRGIL LEE CARTER, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing setting forth the grounds of any such objection, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 2, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/9, 9/16, 9/23 & 9/30
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of CURTIS M. SMITH, JR., deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 19th day of August, 2020.
DINAH SHORE SMITH, EXECUTRIX OF THE LAST WILL AND
TESTAMENT OF CURTIS M. SMITH JR., DECEASED
C/O E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR., ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304, BAXLEY, GA 31515
8/26, 9/2, 9/9 & 9/16
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of FANNIE RUTH WATERS, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 21st day of August, 2020.
DONNA RUTH TROWELL, EXECUTRIX
OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT
OF FANNIE RUTH WATERS,
DECEASED
C/O E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304, BAXLEY, GA 31515
8/26, 9/2, 9/9 & 9/16
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-21 on Saturday, Sept 26th @ 10:00am at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley,
Unit # 84 contents belonging to Mary Johnson. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 95 &135 contents belonging to Nicole King. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 105 & 111 contents belonging to Stephen Smith. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 110 contents belonging to Devan Lee. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 136 contents belonging to Octavia King. MISC ITEMS
Auction will be held on Sept. 26th, 2020 @10:00 am.
9/2, 9/9 & 9/16
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate Baxley Wellness Pharmacy, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 4497 Hatch Parkway N, Baxley, Georgia 3l513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Briana Aycock.
Kris Knox, Incorporator
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from MICHAEL CASEY TOMBERLIN to FNB South, dated June 17, 2011 recorded in Deed Book 478, Pages 515-521, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2020, the following described property:
TRACT ONE: All that tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.179 acres, more or less, of Land Lot No. 420. Said tract of land being more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin and Associates, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated March 3, 2006, recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 450, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Said plat by reference thereto is made a part hereof for all purposes. This property being a portion of the same property described in that certain Warranty Deed from Lori Lynne Lee f/k/a Lori Weisberg to Clifton Courson recorded in Deed Book 341, Page 271, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
TRACT TWO: All that tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.0 acres, more or less, of Land Lot No. 420. Said tract of land being more particularly described according to the courses, metes, and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin and Associates, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated July 28, 2001, recorded in Plat Book 16, Page 8, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia. Said plat by reference thereto is made a part hereof for all purposes. This is a portion of the same property described in that certain Warranty Deed from Lori Lynne Lee f/k/a Lori Weisberg to Clifton Courson recorded in Deed Book 341, Page 271, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia.
TOGETHER WITH and made a part thereof One 2000 Fleetwood Mobile Home, Vin Number GAFLX07A45609WZ12.
Property address: 280 Acorn LN, Baxley, GA
Map and Parcel # 0030-090J
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated June 17, 2011 in the original principal amount of $35,353.00 and a note date July 20, 2015 in the amount $53,887.09 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Michael Casey Tomberlin
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma Georgia 31510, phone number 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 24th day of June, 2020.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Michael C Tomberlin
P.O. Box 2028
Alma, GA 31510
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
9/2, 9/9, 9/16 & 9/23
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THOMAS JOHNSON, JR. and VICKIE NICOLE SHELLMAN to FNB South, dated August 11, 2006 recorded in Deed Book 420, Pages 87-93, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2020, the following described property:
TRACT ONE: All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situated in Land Lot No. 341 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being designated as Lot No 1, Block “A”, on that certain survey and plat thereof, prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated November 27, 1990, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 60, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said plat by this reference hereto being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all necessary purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed from Lennox M. Morris to Thomas Johnson, Jr. et. al. by deed dated October 12, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 396, Page 192 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map and Parcel # C004-025
TRACT TWO: All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situate in Land Lot No. 341 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being designated as Lot No 2 of Block “A”, on that certain survey and plat thereof, prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated November 27, 1990, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 60, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said plat by this reference hereto being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all necessary purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed from Lennox M. Morris to Thomas Johnson, Jr. et. al. by deed dated October 12, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 396, Page 192 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map and Parcel # C004-025
TRACT THREE: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No 218 of the 3rd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.878 acres, more or less, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: Northeast by the Southwestern right of way of Oak Street; Southeast by Northwestern right of way of Main Street; South by the Northern right of way of Norwood Street; and Northwest by lands of Michael Whitmore and Angela Whitmore and lands of G. Anthony Tillman
For a more particular description reference is hereby made to a survey and plat thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon and Associates, certified by Denean W. Dixon, G.R.L.S. No. 1647, dated April 2, 2003, recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 118, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes.
This being the same and identical property conveyed from Carlos Lindsey Flowers, Jr. et.al. to Carlos Lindsay Flowers, Jr. by deed dated April 8, 2003, recorded in Deed Book 409, Page 12 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map and Parcel# C0097-B043
TRACT FOUR: All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situated in Land Lot No. 341 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being designated as Lot 4 of Block “A” on that certain survey and plat thereof entitled “Survey for Mickey Morris,” prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.LS. No. 2477, dated November 27, 1990, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 60, of the records of the Clerk of Superior County of Appling County, Georgia, said plat by this reference hereto being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all necessary purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed from Lennox M. Morris to Thomas Johnson, Jr. et. al. by deed October 12, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 396, Page 192 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel # C004-021
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated August 11, 2006 in the original principal amount of $24,637.00 and a note date December 20, 2016 in the amount $59,162.38 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject properties is: Thomas Johnson, Jr. and Vickie Nicole Shellman
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma Georgia 31510, phone number 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 31st day of July, 2020.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for
P.O. Box 2028
Alma, GA 31510
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY,
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
LORI ANNE GARBUTT
TO CHANGE NAME TO
LORIANNE GARBUTT
CAFN: SUC2020000185
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that LORI ANNE GARBUTT, the undersigned, filed her Petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, on the 28th day of August, 2020, praying for a change in the name of Petitioner from LORI ANNE GARBUTT to LORIANNE GARBUTT. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said Petition.
This 28th day of August, 2020.
Lori Anne Garbutt, Petitioner
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioner
581 E. Parker St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
9/2, 9/9, 9/16 & 9/23
Notice is hereby given that UStore ULock Rentals, LLC will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on September 18th at 10:00 AM at the Storage facility located at 371 Luckie Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Unit #B08 belonging to Alisha Joiner, containing: Boxes, Furniture, Cloths
Unit #46 Catherine Gamble, containing: Furniture, Boxes, Appliances
Unit # C12 Jennifer Crapps, containing: Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods
Unit # 73 James Sanders, containing: Cloths, Furniture
Unit # 139 Brandon Black, containing, Furniture, Toolbox, Mattress
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of default in the payment of a note secured by a deed to secure debt executed by Randy Branch and Aaron Branch, Jr. dated March 8, 2001, recorded in Deed Book 345, Page 57, Appling County records, the undersigned has declared the full unpaid amount of the indebtedness referred to due and payable and, acting under the power of sale contained in said deed, for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, will on the first Tuesday in October, 2020 during the legal hours of sale at the Appling County Courthouse, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the lands described in said deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 69.30 acres, more or less, of original Land Lot No. 135 and being bound as follows: north by the original land lot line; East by the Red Oak Highway; Southerly and Westerly by the run of Chancy Branch.
Said track of land being designated as Tract 1 and being more accurately described according to a survey and plat thereof by H. K. Emanuel, Surveyor, dated October 18, 1961, and a copy of same being of record in the deed record of Appling County, Georgia, and by reference incorporated herein for all purposes. Said tract of land being all of the land shown on the West side of Red Oak Highway on said plat.
This being a portion of the Land conveyed the Federal Land Bank, as Attorney-in-Fact for Aaron Branch, Jr. to Albert B. Lynch, et al. by deed under power dated May 17, 1985, and being of record in the deed records of Appling County, Georgia.
Said property is to be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes, which are liens, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and matters superior to the aforesaid Deed to Secure Debt first set out above. Said property is also sold “as is” without any representation, warranty, or recourse against the above named creditor or the undersigned.
The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser as authorized by the aforementioned debt deed.
This the 2nd day of September, 2020.
AgSouth Farm Credit, ACA as Attorney in Fact for Randy Branch and Aaron Branch, Jr.
BROWN ROUNTREE PC
26 N MAIN STREET
STATESBORO, GEORGIA 30458
9/9, 9/16, 9/23 & 9/30
IN PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN DEVON SIMMONS
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-89
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern:
Keely Thornton has petitioned for Keely Thornton to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Steven Devon Simmons deceased, of said county, (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of an such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 5, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Probate Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30
LEGALS FOR 9-9-2020
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)