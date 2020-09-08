Nightmare weekend

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns
Tuesday, September 8. 2020
Mama used to tell me that bad things come in threes and then they are gone. Not so, or not for me this weekend anyway. Saturday night I put a chicken in the crock pot so I could get up Sunday morning before Facebook church and make said fowl into a luscious pot pie. I wanted to sit and actually watch the church service even though the coronavirus prevented my going. Then I went to bed, carefully setting the alarm for 7:30 a.m. Every time Nature called me during the night, I could smell the lovely aroma of chicken cooking. I nearly sprained my shoulder patting myself on the back for being so efficient and then back to bed I’d go.

At 5:30, long before alarm time, I awoke to a monstrous headache. All the minor demons were pounding the backside of my eyeballs with sharp, heavy hammers and the inside of my head rang in response. Nearly tripping over a dog, I stumbled off to the bathroom for Tylenol. Back in bed, I lay there engulfed in pain. Consciously I tried to go back to sleep, but that rarely works. It didn’t work for me. When the alarm sounded, I turned it off and went back to bed. My head still ached, and I couldn’t convince myself to get up. No church for me. I did manage to turn off the crock pot before I finally fell asleep.

At 9:00 I got up and took more Tylenol. After a big cup of coffee, the headache started to fade. By 10:30 I was well enough to listen to the service on the radio as I put my pot pie together. I even managed to make banana bread during the service. Lunch was served.

After lunch I sat down to visit with my...
