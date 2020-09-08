This past week Appling taxpayers received welcome news in the form of less property taxation. The Appling County Board of Education rolled back its millage by almost a half of a mill. Then the Appling County Commission also rolled back its millage by a miniscule amount as well. But hey, I guess that is better than raising millage, right?
The board of education set it’s millage at 13.602, down from the previous year at 14.072. This will benefit property owners across the county on ad valorem taxation. The county’s rate went from 13.24 in 2019 to 13.21 for 2020.
The board of education’s budget for FY2021 is $36,532,176.15. Of that budget the system expects to collect $14,648,000.00 through local ad valorem taxes. The county’s budget is set at $19,911,930.00 with somewhere around $12.5 million coming from ad valorem taxes.
It is this newspaper’s hope that if the community begins receiving...
Appling taxpayers will appreciate millage reductions
