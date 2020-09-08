Hildra Faye Stone, 75, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mrs. Stone was born March 27, 1945 in Lucedale, Mississippi to the late Claiborne Matthew Lane and the late Willie Nell Cochran Lane Jones. She was a member of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Goolsby and a sister, Barbara Buckhalter.
Survivors include her husband, Herbert Randall Stone of Baxley; daughter, Kenda Mischelle Hendrix of Baxley; a son, Ira Martin Havard of Baxley; brothers, Rayborne Lane of Girard and Kenny Lane of Lenoir City, TN. Five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and a special aunt, Lumerl Lawley also survive.
A graveside service was held Thursday , September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Danita Knowles and Rev. Rickey Rushing officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Vernon Alferink, Jared Craven, Josh Stone, Randy Havard, Justin Hooks, Brock Norris and Al Marsh.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of Melton’s Chapel and family.
Musical selections were rendered by Sandra Smith.
Remembrances may be made to Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund 136 Altamaha School Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 403, Baxley, Ga. 31515
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
