Mr. Richard Anthony Stapleton, 65, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Jeff Davis Hospital under the care of Serenity Hospice after an extended illness.
Mr. Stapleton was born November 9, 1954 in McRae, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the late William Marcus Stapleton, Jr. and Mary Thompson Stapleton and a sister, Marilyn Stapleton. He was a member of Fishing Creek Baptist Church and was self-employed as a farmer. Mr. Stapleton was also a pilot and spent many hours crop dusting. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed airplanes, riding motorcycles and racecars. He loved to travel and made numerous snow skiing trips to Colorado, loved to cruise and enjoyed the warm beaches as he grew older.
He is survived by his daughter, Somer (Brad)Turner of Lumber City, three grandchildren, Lexi Turner, Hayden Turner and Samantha Turner, his former wife of 42 years, Nancy Stapleton of Baxley, two sisters, Gail Stapleton of Athens and Carol Ray Haynie of Macon and a special friend, Deanie Ellis.
Graveside funeral services were held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Fishing Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dusty Allen, Rev. Phillip Worthington and Somer Turner officiating.
To sign the online registry, please visit wainrightparlor.com
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD ANTHONY STAPLETON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)