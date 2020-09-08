ALEX SIMMONS

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, September 8. 2020
Comments (0)
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mr. Alex Simmons, 80, who passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a retired handyman.

Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his parents, William Andrew and Cassie Spell Simmons and a daughter, Tamela K. Simmons.

Surviving is his son, Ricky and wife Amanda Simmons of Baxley, grandchildren, Masie and husband Travis Crosby and Mason Simmons both of Baxley, great grandchildren, Jasie Crosby and Jayliegh Crosby both of Baxley and a brother, James Arlen Simmons of Douglas.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.

Interment will follow in the Zoar Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers will be Tyler Higgins, Travis Crosby, Tony Harrell and Lloyd Potter.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Alex Simmons.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner