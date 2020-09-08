KENDALL MILLS

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Kendall Mills, 78, who passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Baptist Village Nursing Home in Waycross. Mr. Mills was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a retired truck driver with McKenzie Tank Lines and Appling Gas Company. He was a United States Army Veteran stationed in Korea, a member of the Holmesville Masonic Lodge, Alee Shrine Temple, Knights Templar and a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. Mr. Mills was a past President of the Young Farmers, served on the Board of the Appling County Chamber of Commerce and a thirty-one-year member of the Appling County Tax Assessor’s Board.

Mr. Mills was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Lee and Catherne Ware Mills.
Surviving is his wife of fifty-seven years, Claudine Mills of Baxley, son, Brian and Bea Mills of Richmond Hill, grandchildren, Grayson and Madelyn Mills of Richmond Hill, brother, Warren and Deborah Mills of Baxley and brother and sister in law, Sandy and Gary Thomas of Baxley.

Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Bobby Gale and the Reverend Robby Kerr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kendall Mills.
