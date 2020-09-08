Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Maxine Hunter Brown, 69, who passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence in Surrency. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Mrs. Brown was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertie Lee Hunter, two sons, Timothy Howell and Randy Brown and one brother, Ronnie Hunter.
Surviving is her husband, Bobby S. Brown of Surrency, three sons, John Howell of Augusta, Bobby Brown Jr. and wife Jane, and Eric Brown both of Fernandina Beach, FL, one daughter, Robin and husband Jeff Parker of Wilmington, NC, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, two brothers, Frank and wife Debbie Hunter, and J.C Hunter both of Surrency, three sisters, Anita and husband David Brown of Bryant, AR, Johnnie Mae Hunter of Tennessee and Ann and husband Mitch Stanfield of Surrency.
A private family funeral service was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Harmony Baptist Church with the Reverend Sam Holland and Reverend Kenny Hutcheson officiating.
Interment followed in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Robbie Beecher, Anthony Page, Bobby Brown Jr., Bobby Brown III, Austin Headley, and Brandon Holland.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Maxine Hunter Brown.
