Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service of Mr. Tracy Fleming Beckworth, 85, who passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Mr. Beckworth was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a retired painter.
Mr. Tracy was preceded in death by his parents F.F. Beckworth and Bertha Beaver Beckworth, two brothers, Ferris Beckworth and Clinton Beckworth and one sister, Bobbie L. Robinson.
He is survived by his four children, Kathy Crosby, Deran Beckworth, Matilda Beckworth, and Dwight Beckworth all of Baxley, seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, one brother, Donnie R. Beckworth, two sisters, Denese Rushing of Richmond Hill, and Linda Richardsen of Atlanta, a special family friend, Mary Fountion, also survives.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Beckworth-Swinson Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Marland Cauley, Jeremy Beckworth, Dustin Beckworth, Victoria Reynolds, and Marcos Andrade.
The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not be in want, He restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. Psalm 23; 1-4
Noble Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Tracy Fleming Beckworth.
