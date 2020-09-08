Submitted by Wanda Stone
Appling County will be having a special Cry Out America service on Monday, September 14, at 7:00 p.m. at Harvest Chapel Church.
Cry Out America - Patriot Day is on 9/11. Christian Leaders are calling for a Nationwide Prayer Initiative for Repentance, Revival and Patriotism. Cry Out America prayer gatherings are Bible based, non-partisan and non-denominational events. The vision is for The Church, as the Body of Christ, diverse and unique but united, standing together, repenting of our sins as we seek God for a Christ Awakening, that results in true and lasting revival across our nation.
The tragedy of 9/11 was seen by many as a wake-up call for America. This is how the Cry Out America prayer initiative began. Bill Bright, (Crusade for Christ) and Loren Cunningham (Youth with a Mission), along with many other people, felt God was speaking to...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
“Cry Out America” event to be held for Community-Wide Prayer at Harvest Chapel
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)