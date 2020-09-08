On Monday, August 31, a swearing in ceremony was held at the Appling County Courthouse. The Appling County Board of Education voted to appoint Sabrina Turner to fill the vacant seat for District 4 left by the resignation of Reid Lovett. Turner will complete Lovett’s term through December 2020. She was previously elected to serve as District...
Turner sworn in
