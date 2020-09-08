Turner sworn in

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, September 8. 2020
Comments (0)
On Monday, August 31, a swearing in ceremony was held at the Appling County Courthouse. The Appling County Board of Education voted to appoint Sabrina Turner to fill the vacant seat for District 4 left by the resignation of Reid Lovett. Turner will complete Lovett’s term through December 2020. She was previously elected to serve as District...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner