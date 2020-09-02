Council honors Chief Godfrey

By Noah Gardner
The Baxley City Council held its meeting August 26 at 8:30 a.m. Mayor Tim Varnadore called the meeting to order and Reverend Rick Brown gave the invocation. Councilwoman Betty Livingston was excused due to her being in the hospital recovering from hip injuries.
At the meeting the mayor proposed a proclamation recognizing James. L. Godfrey’s 44 years of service with the Baxley Police Department. The proclamation stated that he had started his career at the age of 21 as a dispatcher and climbed through the ranks to become Chief in 1988. Since then Godfrey has been credited with numerous achievements and completed over 2,000 hours of police training. He has written many grants and has received numerous awards and honors. One such honor was being invited to the White House Rose Garden for special recognition by President Clinton in connection with a federal war on crime grant he wrote and received on behalf of the city. The chief has worked hard to ensure the continuous progress of the police department’s growth and advancements. He has solved many crimes and worked with the Sheriff’s Office to better the relationship between city and county. He has worked with five mayors, five city managers, five sheriff’s and 18 city council members. Godfrey holds the distinction of being one of the longest serving police chiefs in the state of Georgia.
Police Chief Godfrey retired effective August 31, 2020 and passes the position of police chief to Jeffery Taylor. A motion to accept the proclamation was made by Mayor Pro Tem Mickey Bass, seconded by Councilwoman Santina Fryer, and passed unanimously. The plaque with the resolution was presented to Godfrey. The mayor opened the floor to the public for comments. Multiple people spoke...
