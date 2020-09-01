“It’s the new normal,” people say on television, the radio, and in seemingly every conversation I hear or engage in. “The old normal is gone with the wind and will never come back again in this lifetime. Mark my words. COVID-19 came along and brought us this normal, whether we like it or not.”
Well, as for me, I don’t like it—not one jot or tilde. The year 2020 has lasted about a lifetime so far, and it’s barely September. I’m ready for a vaccine for this horrendous virus, which I’ve already suffered through, but they tell me I could get it again. Nobody knows for sure. They say it could mutate into some other monster, but they don’t know. I’ve noticed that THEY don’t know much about COVID-19. I, however, know for certain that I don’t want it again.
I love my husband and my dogs, but I’ve spent an inordinate number of hours with them this year. Larry and I have discussed every subject known to man about four or five times and are close to solving the world’s problems, except COVID-19, that is. No ideas there. The dogs have become accustomed to having us home all the time; if I start to leave, they gather around me with those big worried eyes that ask, “You’re not really leaving us, are you?”
I don’t want to wear...
The new normal
