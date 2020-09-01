Very blessed

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns
Tuesday, September 1. 2020
I am a blessed individual. God watched over my family tremendously in August. I am happy to report we have officially survived COVID-19.

On Saturday, August 1, I began to have symptoms late in the evening hours. By the next day my joints and muscles felt like I had the flu or either I worked too hard the day before installing a sign and working in yards. Later that day the low-grade fever began. The aches and fever continued until Wednesday morning.

On Monday I went ahead and contacted a doctor, and I told my provider that I wanted to immediately start hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc. My son Cole and I went to the doctor’s office and received the test. The next day Amy and Jacob went. The test was not a pleasant experience, but the nurses did a wonderful job.

Three positives and one negative were the results. Cole, Jake and I were positive; Amy was negative. It was an interesting few days around the Gardner household trying to quarantine within our own household and trying our best to stay away from Amy. For the most part, the boys and I lived on one end of the house and Amy lived in the other. We do feel that Amy...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
