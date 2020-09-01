Worry free

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, September 1. 2020
Insurances and warranties are designed expressly to provide peace of mind in the event of the inevitable; an appliance or system breakdown. Much like auto insurers provide coverage for automobiles, there are a number of entities that structure what’s known as home warranties. Such plans specify they provide coverage for everything related to your residence to include, major appliances, plumbing, electrical, and options to include the roof. This sounds like the ideal arrangement as everything man made will invariably need repair or replacement.

To know your home is covered by insurance as well as a warranty brings a level of comfort, making it possible to better enjoy life. At least, that’s the perceived result which is reason enough to convince many homeowners to purchase available coverage plans. Companies solicit perspective customers by purporting an unfaltering commitment to satisfaction as the focus. Such was the case when Choice Home Warranty courted us thirty-four months ago. We were even “awarded” the courtesy of an additional...

