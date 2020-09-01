Mrs. Louise Peacock Williams, 94, of Baxley, passed away August 27, 2020. Mrs. Williams was a native and lifelong resident of Baxley and was retired from Miller Western Wear. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.M. Williams; son, Wadis Williams; daughters, Sara Williams and Gloria Williams.
Survived by her son, Edwin Williams, Sr. and his wife Diane; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Sunday August 30 at 1:00 p.m. at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
