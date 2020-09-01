LOUISE PEACOCK WILLIAMS

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, September 1. 2020
Comments (0)
Mrs. Louise Peacock Williams, 94, of Baxley, passed away August 27, 2020. Mrs. Williams was a native and lifelong resident of Baxley and was retired from Miller Western Wear. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.M. Williams; son, Wadis Williams; daughters, Sara Williams and Gloria Williams.

Survived by her son, Edwin Williams, Sr. and his wife Diane; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday August 30 at 1:00 p.m. at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner