Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Annette Watson, 81, who passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Watson was a native of Lakeland, FL living in Baxley since 2009 and a retired businesswoman. Mrs. Barbara was a great mother, grandmother and friend who loved children and was full of joy and life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lemuel Earl Watson; parents, Charley Tull and Essie Mae Woods Tull; son, Clayton Porter Taylor III and a daughter, Tammy Mae Taylor.
Surviving are her daughters, Georgia Sharon Miranda and Patricia Ann Ward; grandchildren, Candy McKinney, Sabrina Watson, Raymond Ramsey and Sandy Molina; ten great grandchildren and a great friend, Eddie Lawson.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with her daughter, Georgia Sharon Miranda officiating.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara Annette Watson.
BARBARA ANNETTE WATSON
