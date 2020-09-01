CHRISTINE VAUGHN

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, September 1. 2020
Comments (0)
Christine Vaughn, 96, of Baxley passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 under the care of Community Hospice at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mrs. Vaughn was born May 29, 1924 in Eil-Porz, Germany to the late Adolf Schmitz and the late Elizabeth Schmitz. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Mrs. Vaughn was a retired seamstress and former substitute teacher for the Appling County Board of Education. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Vaughn and a sister, Marliese Schmitz.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Sidney Wildes of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Werner and Sheryl Vaughn and Kerry and Donna Vaughn both of Baxley; a brother, Thomas Schmitz of Germany; five grandchildren, Sidney (Dana) Wildes, Jr., Nicole (Clay) Johns, Maria (Patrick) Swindler, Andrew (Jessica) Vaughn, and Matthew Vaughn; five great grandchildren, Wyatt Collier Wildes, Sidney Nicole Johns, Elizabeth Swindler, Marlee Vaughn, and Kason Vaughn.

A private graveside service was held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Omega Cemetery with Father Rafael Garcia officiating.

Active pallbearers were Andrew Vaughn, Sidney Wildes, Jr., Clay Johns,
Matthew Vaughn, Rowell Poblete, and Eric Wildes.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner