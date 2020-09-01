Christine Vaughn, 96, of Baxley passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 under the care of Community Hospice at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mrs. Vaughn was born May 29, 1924 in Eil-Porz, Germany to the late Adolf Schmitz and the late Elizabeth Schmitz. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Mrs. Vaughn was a retired seamstress and former substitute teacher for the Appling County Board of Education. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Vaughn and a sister, Marliese Schmitz.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Sidney Wildes of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Werner and Sheryl Vaughn and Kerry and Donna Vaughn both of Baxley; a brother, Thomas Schmitz of Germany; five grandchildren, Sidney (Dana) Wildes, Jr., Nicole (Clay) Johns, Maria (Patrick) Swindler, Andrew (Jessica) Vaughn, and Matthew Vaughn; five great grandchildren, Wyatt Collier Wildes, Sidney Nicole Johns, Elizabeth Swindler, Marlee Vaughn, and Kason Vaughn.
A private graveside service was held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Omega Cemetery with Father Rafael Garcia officiating.
Active pallbearers were Andrew Vaughn, Sidney Wildes, Jr., Clay Johns,
Matthew Vaughn, Rowell Poblete, and Eric Wildes.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
