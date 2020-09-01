Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Edith Virginia Lightsey, 77, who passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Bacon County Hospital. Mrs. Lightsey was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. She was employed with Miller Western Wear and Bailey Boys before retirement. Mrs. Lightsey was a member of Miles Chapel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Bernice and Dollie Mae Johnson Turner; sisters, Eloise T. Dyal and Sue T. O’Quinn; brothers, James E. Turner and Bernice Cephus Turner.
Surviving are her son, Ricky J. and wife Deneta D. Lightsey; grandsons, Judge Luke and Jack Douglas Lightsey and a sister, Linda T. Harper.
A private graveside service was held Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Deen Cemetery with the Reverend Stacy Bourguine officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Ricky J. Lightsey, Judge Luke Lightsey, Jack Douglas Lightsey, Brad Harper, Alan Harper and Blaine Harper.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Edith Virginia Lightsey.
EDITH VIRGINIA LIGHTSEY
