Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mr. Wendell Carrol Hunter, 78, who passed away Thursday, August 27,2020 at UF Health Shands in Gainesville, Fl. Mr. Hunter was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and currently a resident at Hazlehurst Court Care and Rehab. Mr. Hunter held several positions over the years, Baxley Shopping Center, Alco and Piggly Wiggly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Parker and Willie Mae Hunter; one sister, Betty Dumas; two brothers, Thomas Hunter and David Hunter.
Surviving are his wife, Henrietta Hunter; daughters, Belinda Varnadore, Brenda and Kelly Grace; five grandchildren, Derrick Hunter, Jeremy Varnadore, Justin Grace, Josh Varnadore (Colleen) and Whitney Grace; four great grandchildren, Gavin Varnadore, Collin Varnadore, Kambree Hunter and Harleigh Hunter; five sisters, Jean Carter, Nettie O’Quinn, Nina Wigley, Ann White and Mary Alice Ross; two brothers, Mac Hunter and AP Hunter and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service was held at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Active Pallbearers were Derrick Hunter, Larry Tanner, A.P. Hunter, Kelly Grace, Jimmy Wigley and Darrel Hand.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Wendell Carrol Hunter.
WENDELL CARROL HUNTER
