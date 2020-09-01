Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Eddie Dean Davis Sr., 67, who passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Davis was a resident of Baxley for the past forty-two years and retired from the Baxley Police Department in 2009 after twenty plus years of service. Mr. Davis was a member of Harvest Temple Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Eddie Davis and Earlean N. Hill; one sister Connie Sue Davis; one grandson, Benjamen Luke Davis; and one great granddaughter, Star Elizabeth Davis.
Surviving are his wife Ronda H. Davis of Baxley; three children, Dean and Mary Jo Davis, Mitch and Shan Altman both of Baxley, and Charlie and Nola Davis of Jesup, twelve grandchildren Dean and Chelsea Davis, Jay and Jennifer Davis, Chelsie and Josh Toole, Jayda Davis, Taylor Maze, Aubree Davis, Stella Altman, Charles Davis, Josh Davis, Andrew Strickland, Dakota Strickland, and Lacy Strickland; nine great grandchildren, Paislee Davis, Paiden Davis, Ivy Davis, Leah Davis, Lane Davis, Lake Davis, Keagan Toole, Baileigh Toole, and Haven Taylor; stepdad, Billy Hill of Alexander City, AL; one sister, Brenda and Rick Smith of Denver, NC; one brother, Timothy Davis of Springville, AL; one niece, Raegan and Gordan Cashion of Cornelius, NC and one nephew, Morgan Smith of Denver, NC and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family also survive.
A funeral service was held Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Earl Wiggins and the Reverend Billy Bratton officiating.
Interment followed in the Big Creek Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Lil’ Dean Davis, Jay Davis, Charles Davis, Josh Davis, Morgan Smith, Kade Hunter
Honorary Pall bearers were Bonnie and Edward Spell, Jimmy and Sally Godfrey, Jimmy and Beverly Carter, Benny and Freddie Ann Crews, Dewey and Shirley Altman, CT and Debbie Haynes, Dede and Steve Carter, Joann and Donald Bellew Patsy Baxley, Linda Altman, Mackey Manion, Ann Leggette, Donna White, Jean Wiggins, Linda Bratton, Jerald Willis, Willie Hunt, Boyd Davis, Francisco Duran, Cole Altman, Geraldine Walton, Jimmy Allen, Pres Johnson, Floyd Hunter, DOCS, Baxley Police Department, and Appling County Sheriff’s Office.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to autismspeaks.org.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Eddie Dean Davis, Sr.
