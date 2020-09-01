JAMES MARLON COX

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. James Marlon Cox, 58, who passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Mr. James was a resident of Baxley for the past 15 years.

He was preceding in death by his mother, Patricia Marlien Burnham Cox.

Surviving are his wife, Christina Henderson Cox; four children, Alea Dawn Cox, Christopher Marlon Cox, Christina Nikole Cox and Justin Cecil Fullard; four brothers, Randy Paul Cox, Eddie Dewayne Cox, Joseph Sane Cox and Marty Brandon Cox; five grandchildren, Caleb Autry Cox, Carly May Cox, Kinley Alexis Cox, Rylan Walter Cox and Riley Ann Sexton; father, James Willard Cox and a special friend Misty McWaters also survive.

A private memorial service was held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Lamar Lee officiating.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. James Marlon Cox.
