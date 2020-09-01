September 12, 1923 – August 23, 2020
“And the boy Samuel continued to grow in stature and in favor with the Lord and with the people.” I Samuel 2:26
Samuel “Buddy” Cain, 96, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Mr. Cain, a native of Appling County, was the fourth of six children born to Versie Crosby Cain and William Ballard Cain on a small farm bordering Little Satilla Creek in southwestern Appling County and northern Bacon County. He was a veteran of World War II, having been drafted just weeks after his graduation from Baxley High School in 1942. He returned home when the war ended, forever changed by his experience. He soon met and married the love of his life, Berna Deen Graham of Jeff Davis County. He worked as a woods rider for his uncle in Denton for several years before he learned of a farm for sale in the Fourth District community of Appling County. Buddy and Deen were able to purchase the farm, where they then lived for the rest of their lives. They were already settled there when their twin sons Wendel and Wade were born near the end of 1951. Although they resided many miles across the county, the Cains remained faithful members of Zoar Methodist Church, which Mr. Cain had joined as a young man. He was able to attend services there regularly for over 90 years. For many years they attended Sunday dinners and fellowshipped with other members of the Cain family after attending church. Buddy and Deen had been married for 52 years when she passed away in 1998.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Cain was pre-deceased by a son, Wendel Cain; granddaughter Faith Cain; siblings George, Barney, and Buck Cain and Corinne Garrett. He is survived by a son, Wade Cain of Rincon; granddaughters Julie (Brad) Carter of Baxley, and Rebecca (Jared) Peterson of Phenix City, Alabama; great-granddaughters Karlee Lastinger of Baxley and Farah Peterson of Phenix City; great-grandson Chase Stone; two great-great-grandchildren, Ryker and Kamree of Baxley; sister Evelyn Haymons of Ellenwood and a sister-in-law, Betty Cain of Hazlehurst. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Zoar Cemetery with the Rev. Darrell Quinn officiating and Taps rendered by Robbie Tomberlin.
Active Pallbearers were Ashley Atkins, Andy Atkins, Adam Bryant, Dillon Bryant, Blake Cain and Gary Rowell.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Directors of Community Bank of Georgia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
