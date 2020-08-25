Lunchroom complaints

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns
Tuesday, August 25. 2020
Comments (0)
The News-Banner was contacted by multiple parents and individuals last week regarding what they described as a lack of food for students. On the first day of school, students at the high school were fed an Uncrustable (PB&J sandwich), potato chips, an applesauce cup, Rice Krispy treat and given a veggie juice box. As a father of two rather large boys, I know they would have probably considered this more a visit to the pantry instead of a meal.

By Wednesday, social media was abuzz with complaints about the food being provided. I think Wednesday’s meal was a prepackaged grilled cheese sandwich, with much of the same chips, fruit or vegetable, cookies and juice.

We spoke with Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland about the complaints. Dr. Copeland told the newspaper they are already working with principals to provide more hot meals for students attending school in person. She explained that COVID-19 has understandably created some challenges for the school system, and they are working as quickly as possible to correct these issues. Dr. Copeland also stated that each school is a little different. As an example, students at the elementary school may be served...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner