The News-Banner was contacted by multiple parents and individuals last week regarding what they described as a lack of food for students. On the first day of school, students at the high school were fed an Uncrustable (PB&J sandwich), potato chips, an applesauce cup, Rice Krispy treat and given a veggie juice box. As a father of two rather large boys, I know they would have probably considered this more a visit to the pantry instead of a meal.
By Wednesday, social media was abuzz with complaints about the food being provided. I think Wednesday’s meal was a prepackaged grilled cheese sandwich, with much of the same chips, fruit or vegetable, cookies and juice.
We spoke with Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland about the complaints. Dr. Copeland told the newspaper they are already working with principals to provide more hot meals for students attending school in person. She explained that COVID-19 has understandably created some challenges for the school system, and they are working as quickly as possible to correct these issues. Dr. Copeland also stated that each school is a little different. As an example, students at the elementary school may be served...
Lunchroom complaints
