Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Anita Ann Spell Spicher, 52, who passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia. She was a former restaurant manager and a member of the Baxley Church of God.
Surviving are her husband, David Spicher, one daughter, Amber Robertson; five sons, Brandon Spell and Jennifer Gallion, Austin and Christian Spell, Dustin and Kelly Spell, George and Caroline Childs, and Michael and Brandy Childs; sixteen grandchildren; her parents, Darvin and Wilma G. Spell and Jeannette and Gary Jones; three step sisters, Kaley Poppell, Tammy Smith and Cyndi and Brian Henderson; two step brothers, Randy and Bambi White and Danny and Shari Smith.
A private family funeral service was held Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown, Reverend Lamar Lee and Tony Rowell officiating.
Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Wesley Covington, Kristopher Covington, Karl Covington, Andy Boatright, Andrew Boatright, and Josh Ross.
Honorary Pallbearers were Captain D’s Employees, Walmart Employees, Joe and Joanne Dubberly, Pam and Wesley Covington, and Wendy Evans Bennett
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Anita Ann Spell Spicher.
ANITA ANN SPELL SPICHER
