Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Hal T. Sellers, 88, who passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System. Mr. Sellers was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a farmer and a United States Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War. Mr. Sellers was a member and Deacon of Midway Baptist Church; a loving husband, father and Papa and a wonderful Christian man who was an example for others to follow.
Mr. Sellers was preceded in death by his parents, Colquitt and Carrie Hunter Sellers; brother, Billy Warren Sellers and a sister, Emma Jane Strickland.
Surviving are his wife of forty-five years, Mrs. Betty Ann Sellers; son, Jason Sellers; daughter, Leigh Ann Hutcheson and husband Michael; grandchildren, Lynsey Nicole Sellers, Jason Thomas Sellers, Matthew Hutcheson, Lilly Hutcheson, Darren Hutcheson and Anna Hutcheson.
A private family funeral service was held Friday, August 21, 2020 from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Wayne Williamson, Reverend Michael Beecher and Reverend Benji McReady officiating.
Interment followed with a graveside service in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.
All family and friends were invited to attend.
They were asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Active pallbearers were Jason Sellers, Jason Thomas Sellers, Kasey Kersey, Michael Hutcheson, Rick Ware and Michael Anderson.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Hal T. Sellers.
HAL T. SELLERS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)